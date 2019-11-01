October in the Cariboo saw a fair share of precipitation, but according to Environment Canada, it was slightly drier than average.

After crunching the numbers, Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist came up with these stats.

“Quesnel had 46 millimeters of precipitation, usually get 53 so that’s about 88 percent of the average. Williams lake got 31, usually gets 41 so that’s roughly 75 percent of the average”.

Lundquist said a different kind of precipitation is on its way next week to the Cariboo.

“For the next few days we’re in for some mild air and we’ll see highs in the mid to high single digits all the way until Monday.”

An Arctic front will be moving into the area by Monday night dropping temperatures to below the zero marks and snow will start to accumulate on the ground in most of the Central Interior and the Cariboo.

When asked if October was colder than average in the Cariboo, Lundquist said not all the data was collected in Williams Lake but Quesnel was colder than average by one degree.