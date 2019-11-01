They’ll be battling for more than two points tonight when the 100 Mile House Wranglers host the Summerland Steam.

It’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night, a special evening that Wranglers President Tom Bachynski said they’ve done in the past and is always very emotional.

“We hand out cards at the start of the game where you’re invited to write down the name of somebody battling cancer, fighting cancer, or has lost a fight or is about to begin the fight and at the end of the first period, we all stand up and show our cards. It’s an incredibly humbling moment because everyone’s touched by cancer”.

Game time is 7 o’clock tonight at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.