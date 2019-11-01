An anonymous donor is once again challenging North Cariboo residents to donate to the Quesnel Community Foundation.

Foundation President Mary Sjostrom says this individual will match people’s donations up to 50 thousand dollars between now and December 15th.

Here, Sjostrom talks about how people can donate…

“They can go on-line, they can give Anna Rankin or myself a call, and as I say the community reports will be coming out very, very shortly, and on the back is a form at the bottom and they can fill that out. You can send it directly to the Foundation, the address and everything is on there.”

Sjostrom says almost all of the money donated will go back to the community in the form of grants.

She says around 80 thousand dollars was given out this year.

Sjostrom says the endowment, which is the money from which the grant dollars are earned from, is now sitting at around three million dollars.

It started out as 50 thousand dollars as a legacy from the BC Winter Games back in 2001.