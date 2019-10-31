Children 12 years of age and under will be required to wear a bike or hockey helmet for all Cariboo Memorial Recreation complex events and programs taking place on the ice.

The City of Williams Lake issued a news release Thursday and said the new helmet policy will take effect Saturday, Nov. 30.

While the Complex in the past has required helmets for skating, this new policy increases the mandatory age from 7 to 12 years and includes public, family, and themed skates.

Corporate Engagement Officer for the City of Williams Lake, Guillermo Angel noted the City wants to be proactive against head injuries and are implementing a new standard in regular policy changes regarding helmet use in sports such as ice skating and curling and in public and private recreational rinks.

“We encourage all people to wear helmets on the ice,” said Suzanne Cochrane, Recreational Programmer.

“Not only do we hope to see more children wearing helmets, but we also hope to see more adults wearing helmets as role models for kids.”