With city streets throughout the Cariboo to be filled with trick or treaters RCMP is reminding motorists to drive safely.

“Slow down a little bit more than usual especially in residential areas,” said Sgt. Brian Lamb with Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services.

“There’s going to be a lot of kids out there; a lot of young kids that are excited and maybe not spending attention because they’re so excited to be going door to door, so I would just advise motorists to be cognizant that there will be a lot of kids out tonight.”

Lamb said there will be an RCMP presence this evening with police in neighborhoods and on area roads.

According to ICBC an average of 29 people are injured in 110 crashes on Halloween in the Southern Interior with an average of 10 people injured in 59 crashes on Halloween in the North Central region.

“Last year was particularly scary, with 370 people hurt in 1,000 crashes on Halloween, a substantial increase over 2017 when 290 people were injured,” ICBC said.