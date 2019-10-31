With colder temperatures and possible severe winter weather in the months ahead, temporary spaces are opening to those in need of warmth and safety from the elements.

Ten temporary emergency shelter spaces will be available in 100 Mile House at 55B South Cedar Avenue. In Quesnel, ten extreme weather shelter spaces will be available at 146 Carson Avenue.

“During the colder months, it’s important that people experiencing homelessness in our province know that there is a place they can go to get warm and find supports and services that can help them stabilize their lives,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in news release.

“As we continue the work of building permanent housing, we’re proud to work in partnership with communities and non-profit housing providers to provide these shelter spaces.”

Temporary shelters will be open every night for the season.

Extreme weather response shelters will be available from Nov. 1, 2019, until March 31, 2020, with individual communities establishing a plan of the weather conditions that warrant an extreme weather alert and determining the number of spaces to activate on a given night depending on the capacity of existing shelters and the estimated need.

The province will open more than 1,300 temporary shelter spaces and over 800 extreme weather response shelter spaces across BC this season.