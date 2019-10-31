Quesnel City Council has unanimously agreed to waive the disposal fees for School District 28 when it comes to the removal of the concrete during the demolition of the former Quesnel Junior Secondary School.

It does however some with a couple of conditions.

Matt Thomas is the Director of Public Works Operations with the city…

“As long as the School District agrees to remove all rebar, grind the concrete to the size specified by the city and then have the material hauled to the landfill at no cost to the City of Quesnel.”

Thomas went on to say that the processed concrete has a value to the City for future development as outlined in its Landfill Strategic Plan, which focuses on extending the life of the landfill.

Specifically, he says a berm will need to be constructed at the site, and the concrete could be used for this construction.