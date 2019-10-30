A volunteer firefighter suffered minor injuries after an alleged assault near the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the South Cariboo.

100 Mile RCMP Staff Sgt. Sven Neilsen said the firefighter was assisting with traffic control with northbound traffic as a result of the collision Saturday evening along Highway 97 near the north entrance to the 108 Ranch.

The firefighter is said to have observed a black Ford truck registered to a male out of Williams Lake approach the scene and attempt to turn around.

While turning around, the vehicle bumped the firefighter resulting in his stop sign accidentally striking the vehicle as he temporarily fell onto his back.

The male driver described as 5 ft 9 inches tall and in his forties is then said to have gotten out of the truck and physically throw the firefighter to the ground before re-entering the truck and fleeing southbound.

“The firefighter does not believe the driver struck him with the vehicle intentionally, however, the suspect’s further actions against the firefighter are another matter,” Nielsen said. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Driver fatigue is considered to be a factor in the crash in which a white van carrying four occupants left the roadway and made contact with a telephone pole causing severe damage to the vehicle.

“Several persons in the vehicle were injured,” Neilsen said. “None appear to have been wearing seatbelts.”