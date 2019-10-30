A Quesnel man, convicted of First Degree Murder in Whitehorse, has filed a notice of appeal with the Yukon Territorial Court.

A date for 22-year old Edward James Penner’s appeal has not been set.

A 14-member jury found Penner guilty back in September and he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The trial began in August and lasted three weeks.

The jury then deliberated for two days before handing down the verdict.

Penner was charged in connection with the shooting death of 25-year old Adam Cormack, who’s body was found in a forested area near Whitehorse in June of 2017.