In an effort to encourage British Columbians to recycle more containers and keep them out of landfills, a change on the deposit for non-alcohol beverage containers will go into effect this Friday.

“The deposits for non-alcohol beverage containers up to and including one litre are going to be changing from five cents to ten cents,” said President and CEO for Return-It Allen Langdon. “So this will impact consumers who are purchasing beverage containers will see a deposit increase as well as those returning beverage containers who will get a ten-cent refund as opposed to five cents.”

Langdon said they announced this last week during national Waste Reduction Week because it was a great opportunity to remind British Columbians just how important it is to return their beverage containers.

Langdon added the Return-it Depots are still the number one channel for returning beverage containers with over 90 percent of containers coming back through their depot network and that the recovery rate for Return-It Depots last year was 77-point-4 percent.

As of Nov. 1 the ten cent deposit will apply to all ready-to-drink beverage containers containing soft drinks, juice, water, energy and sports drinks.