A Quesnel man was arrested after RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Abbott Drive over the weekend.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says it happened at around midnight on Friday, October 25th….

“Upon entry a 25-year old male was arrested without incident. A search of the male revealed that he had a loaded handgun underneath his clothing. He is facing a number of firearm related offences and his name is not being released at this time.”

Weseen says the suspect has since been released on a promise to appear in court on January 20th of next year.