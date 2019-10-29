The Williams Lake and District SPCA is seeking the public’s help for a 7-month-old German Shepherd puppy that sustained horrific injuries after falling out of the back of a truck.

General Manager of Communications for the BC SPCA, Lorie Chortyk said the puppy named Chilli came into the SPCA’s care last week after being surrendered by her owners.

“Her entire front leg was practically torn off, so it had it had to be amputated to save her life and hopefully she’s going to do better,” Chortyk said.

“We’re hoping people can help us with some medical costs because it is an expensive case but really it just also highlights how dangerous it is for people to have dogs unsecured in the back of pickup trucks. We do see it all the time, we’re always warning against this, and poor Chilli is just an example of what can happen when people put their animals at risk like that.”

Chilli’s emergency amputation surgery, follow up examinations, physiotherapy and daily care is expected cost more than $4,000. She will remain in the care of the SPCA for at least three weeks until she is available for adoption.

“This young lady is super-friendly and sweet,” said Williams Lake branch manager, Liz Dighton. “She enjoys cuddles and is so careful to be gentle when around people. We really hope that people are able to donate towards her emergency surgery.”

It is illegal to transport an unsecured pet in the back of a pickup truck under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act and the B.C. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“From our point of view, from the animal’s point of view, it’s just so dangerous and this poor little puppy didn’t need to suffer like this. We’re just so glad that she will actually live and we’re just doing the best we can to make sure that she recovers well and can be adopted into a new home,” Chortyk said.

“It doesn’t fall under the SPCA legislation so it would be up to the RCMP if they deal with them [owners].”

The Williams Lake RCMP could not be reached for immediate comment.