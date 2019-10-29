Flu season is coming and its time to think about the flu shot.

Interior Health is hosting a free flu clinic on Wednesday, October 30th with more in the next few weeks. Tracey Fentiman, a public health nurse with Interior Health says there will be a clinic in the Interlakes area on November 1st, 108 Mile Ranch November 2nd, and Clinton November 5th.

Fentimen says contrary to popular belief, the flu shot will not give you the flu. “The flu shot is a dead virus vaccine, so it cannot get you sick. You can have some aches the day you get it or the next morning, but for getting sick, you were probably getting sick already before it.”

The free flu clinic takes place tomorrow from 10 until 5 at the 100 Mile House Health Unit.