And The Award Goes to….
Williams Lake Tourism Discovery Centre (P Matthews MyCaribooNow.com staff)
It was a packed house Saturday night at the Elks Hall in the Lake City where the 24th Annual Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards were handed out.
Several businesses and individuals were nominated and here are the nine winners.
Greatest Improvement Award: Adventure Games
Retail Excellence Award: Jak’s Beer Wine Spirits
Newsmaker of the Year Award: Williams Lake Indian Band
Tourism Excellence Award: Stampede Street Party
Not-for-Profit Award: Senior’s Activity Centre
Hugo Stahl Memorial Award: Sunny Dyck
Production and Manufacturing Award: Still North Design
Service Excellence Award: Poppy House
The business of the Year Award: Chuck’s Auto Supply