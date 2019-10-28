It was a packed house Saturday night at the Elks Hall in the Lake City where the 24th Annual Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards were handed out.

Several businesses and individuals were nominated and here are the nine winners.

Greatest Improvement Award: Adventure Games

Retail Excellence Award: Jak’s Beer Wine Spirits

Newsmaker of the Year Award: Williams Lake Indian Band

Tourism Excellence Award: Stampede Street Party

Not-for-Profit Award: Senior’s Activity Centre

Hugo Stahl Memorial Award: Sunny Dyck

Production and Manufacturing Award: Still North Design

Service Excellence Award: Poppy House

The business of the Year Award: Chuck’s Auto Supply