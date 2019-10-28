It’s a project that’s been going on the past five years during the fall until the snow flies, that’s all about waste diversion.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s Leaf Litter Pick-up project is a means of diverting some of the overabundances of leaf litter in the landfill and turning it into something that could be recycled or repurposed.

“Our Leaf Litter Pick-Up Project simply is a means of diverting some of that overabundance often of leaf litter from the landfill and it can also be used, for example, we take it to the Potato House Project so they can use it to create compost or we donate it to local gardeners or farmers to use in their own garden,” said Communications Coordinator, Brianna van de Wijngaard.

To get more people involved in the Leaf Litter project, van de Wijngaard said, “We do offer free pickup within City limits. We do that to incentivize taking part in the project so we do find that people will take part more often if they can just basically leave their clean, bag leaf litter out in their driveway and we can come and pick it up”.

Anyone with clean, bagged leaf litter they won’t be using can contact the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society in Williams Lake, 250-398-7929, Tuesdays and Wednesday’s and book a pickup.