Updated: A prolific offender remains in custody after Williams Lake RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle, stolen credit cards, and ammunition last week.

Inspector Jeff Pelley said RCMP conducted an investigation involving a stolen vehicle from Williams Lake that was observed near the Toosey community on Thursday, Oct. 24.

“The investigation identified an offender and property resulting in a search warrant being executed and the arrest of two individuals,” Pelley said in a news release.

“During the arrest and search, it was determined that an offender was in possession of ammunition and stolen credit cards. In addition, the vehicle has since been seized and returned to its rightful owner.”

32-year-old Kurtis Justin Billy currently remains in custody and is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, prohibited driving, possession of a prohibited device pursuant to a court order, and two counts of possessing stolen credit cards. Billy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30.

25-year-old Cheyenne Myers is currently charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and has been released with another court appearance dated for Wednesday, Nov. 6.