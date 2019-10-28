L-R: Leroy Sellars, Timothy Hennessy, Jamie Haller, and Sheldon Squalian are wanted by RCMP in Williams Lake (supplied by RCMP)

RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking the public’s help in locating four suspects.

52-year-old Leroy Sellars is wanted for uttering threats, and multiple charges of possessing a controlled substance. Sellars is described as an Indigenous male, 5’9″ (175cm), and 188lbs (85kg). He has very short dark hair and multiple scars on his face.

38-year-old Timothy Hennessy is wanted for breaching the conditions of recognizance. Hennessy is described as being around 5’9″ (175cm) tall and 150lb (68kg) with medium length brown hair and some facial hair.

25-year-old Jamie Haller is wanted for assault and four counts of theft under $5,000. Haller is described as an Indigenous female, 5’3″ (160cm), with shoulder-length brown hair.

32-year old Sheldon Squalian is wanted for an outstanding warrant for breaching the conditions of his release. Squalian is described as an Indigenous male, 5’1″ (155cm), and 108lbs (49kg).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.