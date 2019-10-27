An accident near 108 Mile ranch Saturday night closed Highway 97 for a short time and left a large area without power.

108 Mile Ranch Fire Department responded to the rollover about 6:45 pm. The driver was trapped, and 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue performed an extraction.

The highway was closed due to damaged power lines on the road, and power was out north of 108 for several hours.

108 Fire Department says we are fortunate to have agencies that work well together in the south Cariboo. BC Ambulance, 108 and 100 Mile House Fire Departments, RCMP and BC Hydro all coordinated efforts to free the trapped driver.

There is no word on injuries.