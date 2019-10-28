Next year’s budget in the Quesnel School District will be based on a new funding formula.

What that formula is however, is still anybody’s guess.

Jennifer Woollends, the new Secretary-Treasurer in the District, provided an update at this month’s School Board meeting.

Woollends says the Ministry of Education had four working groups make recommendations that are now being reviewed…

“The messaging to us and our understanding is next year’s funding will be on the new funding formula and will come out March 15th, and they’re not sure if we’ll be able to see the funding formula before that date, they’re going to try to get us something before then but the latest we’ll see is March 15th before we’ll see something.”

Woollends says the messaging that they have received is that Districts can expect similar funding that they have been receiving so far, but that they will have more freedom on where it is spent.