The Williams Lake Boys and Girls Club is once again hosting their annual haunted house.

After a family-friendly affair Friday, it will be full scares Saturday (Oct. 26) from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Program Services Leader, Krista Harvey said there were a lot of late nights involved in putting together the haunted house.

“Lots of volunteers helping me put this together, so it’s great,” Harvey said. “The overall theme this year is what’s your fear, so it’s open. Everything that you could be afraid of could happen to you while you’re here.”

Admission is by a monetary donation or food donation that will go directly towards supporting the Williams Lake Boys and Girls Club.

“This is our 12th or 13th year from my understanding, so it’s just fun,” Harvey said. “We all like it, so we’re just continuing with it. We collected donations over the years and then Sunny Dyck was amazing and let us have some mechanical stuff as well.”