Interior Health is reminding the public to increase immunity for your community by getting the annual flu shot.

“Having the flu shot reduces both your risk of getting the flu and spreading it to our most vulnerable loved ones who are at high risk of flu-related complications”, Dr Silvina Mema, Interior Medical Health Officer, said, “We especially recommend those at risk as well as visitors to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other patient care locations get the flu shot”.

Children under five years of age, pregnant women, people over the age of 65, and adults and children with underlying health conditions are at an increased risk of serious complications if they get the flu.

Flu shots are available through your pharmacist, health care provider, First Nations community health nurse, or local health unit.

Interior Health immunization clinics will begin this Monday and continue in communities throughout November, with flu shots available by appointment throughout the rest of the season.

To find a clinic or provider near you visit Immunize BC, or contact your local public health center, physician’s office or pharmacy.