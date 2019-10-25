Officers with the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) have set a live trap for a grizzly bear that has been spotted roaming about Likely yards.

“It’s been hanging around for a little while and to my knowledge hasn’t shown any interest in people, and there’s no indication of any increased public safety risk whatsoever,” said Cariboo/Chilcotin Zone Sgt. Jeff Tyre.

“We’ve set a live trap hopefully to capture it and our intent is to relocate it.”

Tyre said COS would appreciate if the public would call in any sightings and stresses the need to be diligent in attractant management especially garbage.

“Attractants need to be managed as this bear is currently a good candidate for relocation but that could change with a single incident.”

Other attractants include fruit trees, barbecues, composts, bird feeders, and recycling.