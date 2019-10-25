A trial date has now been set for a woman who is charged in connection with a shooting incident in Williams Lake.

28-year old Randi Saunders is due back in Supreme Court on February 18th.

She’s facing several charges, including two counts of Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Disfigure, and one each of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

Saunders was arrested in March of this year after Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Third Avenue North.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a second female suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Cariboo Memorial Hospital.