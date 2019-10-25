Quesnel’s Board of Education is asking the Ministry of Transportation to lower the speed limit between the two school zones on Maple Drive Road.

Board Chair Gloria Jackson says there is stretch of road between them that goes up to 60 kilometers per hour…

“Presently there are two school zones along Maple Drive, which are both restricted to 30 kilometers an hour, but there is a section between them that actually increases to 60 kilometers an hour, so what we’re advocating for is the 30 kilometer an hour zone covering both the current school zones and the stretch of road between them from 7 o’clock to 5 o’clock be restricted to the 30 kilometers an hour.”

Jackson says they are concerned for the students at both Red Bluff Elementary School and Quesnel Junior School…

“For example elementary students are on school property for the majority of the day but certainly there are students that walk home and then the same as the Quesnel Junior School as well, it is a closed campus, but again we have students that are walking to and from school in the morning and the afternoon.”

The Cariboo Regional District has expressed similar concerns.