A joint road check near Quesnel resulted in the seizure of four loaded firearms and a drone.

BC Conservation Officers with the assistance of Kilo, one of their interdiction detection dogs, checked the vehicle this past Wednesday.

“CO’s seized four firearms – including the 44 magnum handgun – that were found to be loaded inside a vehicle, as well as a drone,” the Conservation Officer Service said on Facebook.

“The suspect was alleged to be hunting with a drone and hunting without a license, and will appear in court at a later date.”

Hunting with a drone according to the COS is prohibited.

“You’re not allowed to use a drone while you are in the act of hunting, for the purpose of hunting, you’re not allowed to have a drone in your possession while you are on a hunting expedition, and you are not allowed to use footage from a drone for the purpose of hunting,” Officer Joel Kline told MyCaribooNow.

Kline said this new legislation came in a couple of years ago and is designed to allow for a fair chase and ethical hunting.

Kilo who is trained to detect firearms, mussels, bear parts, and human scent conducts hundreds of searches each year with handler COS Sgt. Josh Lockwood.