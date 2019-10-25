The 100 Mile House Wranglers are going into two road games this weekend, fresh off a 4-1 win Tuesday night against the Kamloops Storm.

The wranglers are 5-7 so far this season. Tonight the team is in Castlegar against the Rebels. The Rebels are also 5-7 for the season so far.

Tomorrow the wranglers are in Nelson taking on the 8-2 Nelson Leafs.

The next home game for the 100 Mile House wranglers will be November 1st against the Summerland Steam.