The Tsilhqot’in Nation is welcoming the results of Monday’s Federal Election.

Vice-Chair of the Tsilhqhot’in National Government (TNG), Chief Russell Myers Ross said the Liberal government has made a consistent effort with the Tsilhqot’in Nation to foster a relationship that was previously non-existent.

“We have been grateful for the leadership and their willingness to listen and understand our Nation-building efforts,” Ross said Thursday in a news release.

“When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to the Tŝilhqot’in on our lands in 2018, he expressed that the role of the federal government relationship is essentially to listen, allowing Indigenous Peoples to take the lead on their self-determining aspirations, and for the federal government to act supportively. We expect that sentiment and approach will continue in our future engagements.”

Prime Minister Trudeau visited Tsilhqot’in title lands a year ago to meet directly with Tsilhqot’in leadership, elders, and members to deliver the exoneration of the six Tsilhqot’in War Chiefs who were wrongly executed in the Chilcotin war.

The Liberal government also entered into a tripartite agreement between the Tsilhqot’in Nation, Canada, and BC this past August which aims to bring transformative change to the lives and well-being of the Tsilhqot’in people.

“First, I’d like to congratulate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals on their election victory. The Tŝilhqot’in Nation recognizes the work that the Liberal government has done with the Nation and expects this good work to continue and move forward,” said TNG Tribal Chair, Chief Joe Alphonse.

“It is important that this government works with all parties to bring about long-overdue change for Indigenous people. These changes include implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, access to clean drinking water for all Indigenous communities, acting on the “calls to actions” of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and implementing the “calls to justice” from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.”

“These Nation-to-Nation issues are bigger than any one political party and we call on all parties to come together to address these issues with the urgency and responsiveness that they deserve,” Alphonse added.