The first poppy was presented in Williams Lake.

Presenting Mayor Walt Cobb with the first poppy Thursday morning at Williams Lake City Hall was President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, Joyce Norberg.

“I”m just all ready to go,” Norberg said after. “We’re going to have a great campaign this year. We’re going to have our flyers flying over this year if the weather permits, and we want to raise a lot of money for our veterans and their dependence and the community at large for hospitals, military families, and cadets to run their organization. Also the junior cadets we’re sponsoring this year, so it should be great.”

Norberg said Remembrance Day is always a huge day for them at the Legion. She said services on Nov. 11 will be similar to that of last year.

“We are forming our parade at the moment. We have our first vice president who was very involved in the Gibraltar room where we have our service, I believe that we will probably have the Cariboo Band there, and it’s going to be great,” Norberg said. “All of the community is invited to come out and join us. It’s very special.”