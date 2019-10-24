Update 2 pm: Environment Canada warns strong winds that may cause damage are expected in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

A special weather statement has been upgraded to a warning.

“Strong northwest winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 are expected Friday morning,” Environment Canada stated.

“A developing Pacific low-pressure system will cross the central interior overnight. The associated cold front will then sweep across the central interior early Friday reaching Washington State in the afternoon.”

Winds are expected to ease early Friday evening.

Previous story: Another windstorm appears to be in the forecast for the central interior.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Cariboo including 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, and Quesnel.

“Be prepared for strong winds tonight and Friday,” Environment Canada said.

“A developing Pacific low-pressure system is forecast to cross the central interior overnight. The associated cold front will then sweep across the southern interior on Friday reaching Washington State in the evening.”

Winds gusts up to 80km/h or more are possible for the Chilcotin and Cariboo warns Environment Canada.

A windstorm storm earlier this week knocked out power to hundreds of BC Hydro customers throughout the region.