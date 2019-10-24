100 Mile House RCMP report that a concerned citizen found a Naloxone kit near the former Safeway October 23rd.

The kit, used to treat opioid overdose, was turned in to the detachment.

The kit was chemically tested and determined to contain a small amount of Fentanyl, which will be destroyed.

Corporal Jason Nash, with the 100 Mile House Detachment, said “It’s not uncommon for us to get these turned into us. It does happen from time to time, however, there’s no immediate danger to the public but if you do come across one, just take precautions. “

The RCMP would like to strongly caution the public that Fentanyl, even tiny doses, can be harmful and potentially fatal. If you encounter any suspected illegal drugs of any type, use extreme caution and contact the 100 Mile House Detachment at 250 395-2456.