The BC Coroners Service is in the early stages of two investigations involving two female teenagers who were killed in a single-vehicle crash 15 kilometers west of Williams Lake Saturday morning.

“Due to the privacy of the deceased we cannot confirm or release the identity but I can tell you that our investigation will look to determine how, where, when, and by what means these young women came to their death,” said manager of strategic communications, Andy Watson.

“Any coroners’ investigation may also look to make recommendations aimed at preventing death in similar circumstances, and that’s certainly a part of the mandate that we take very seriously.”

Mayor of Williams Lake Walt Cobb offered his condolences to the families and friends of the victims during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

“It was a devastating weekend for our community,” Cobb said.

Three other occupants were taken to hospital with injuries that have been described as serious to critical.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said while alcohol has been considered or is believed to be a factor, the investigation is ongoing to determine all causal factors.