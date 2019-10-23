A trial date has now been set for one of two people charged in connection with what police called a “carjacking” in the South Cariboo.

28-year old Blaine John is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on March 2nd of next year.

He’s facing several charges, including Robbery and Possession of Stolen Property.

Williams Lake RCMP say they received a report of an accident on Highway 97 just north of Lac La Hache back on March 10th of this year.

Upon arrival, police say they were told that the male driver of one of the vehicles forcibly took the keys from the other female driver and left in her vehicle.

100 Mile RCMP later came across that vehicle and were able to successfully stop it after a high-speed takedown was completed.

A female passenger in that vehicle, 34-year old Sharma Char, has already pled guilty to one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

She received a nine-month conditional sentence.