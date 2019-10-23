The first official live stream of regular council meetings in Williams Lake was a success according to the City.

Corporate Engagement Officer Guillermo Angel said Tuesday’s live stream went very well.

“We had no issues in terms of connectivity,” he said. “Those who tuned in reported good quality in terms of video and audio.”

Angel added while they did receive some comments saying that on mobile devices there were some difficulties with audio it does not appear to be widespread.

“We confirmed that on other mobile devices that the audio and video quality came in perfectly, and hope to have that completely resolved for our next stream.”

Just under 30 people had tuned in.

“What’s also interesting is that those who have decided to go back and view the recorded ones are also increasing,” Angel said. “On the last check that I did, we actually just hit 30 views as well that have gone back and viewed the recording of the live stream.”

Angel added that the live steam was something that the City had planned for quite some time.

“Some upgrades to our tech have been purchased. For example, the camera was installed a couple of months ago as we were starting to prepare to roll this out, so it’s some capital upgrades that we were definitely looking forward to having,” Angel said.

“Everything that has been done is integrated into our existing software, so it was just a couple of small hardware upgrades that had to be done. As we move forward regardless of how many live stream recordings that we have, there won’t be an additional cost for that.”