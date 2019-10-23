Quesnel’s famous Gold Pan is moving.

A decision was made at last night’s City Council meeting.

Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg is the Chair of the Executive Committee, says it will be relocated from Highway 97 at the entrance of the City from the north to the parking lot, adjacent to the station house at the BC Rail yard…

“The decision came through discussions with staff and BC Rail. That particular area will alllow easy access for travelers arriving by vehicles and train, and is in close proximity to the Quesnel and District Museum and Visitor Centre.”

Here, Roodenburg talks about when that will happen…

“We’re looking at this going into our budget for this year. Staff has estimated that it’s going to cost approximately seven thousand dollars for the relocation, and I think we’re hoping to have in done in time for next year’s visitors season.”

Roodenburg says the Gold Pan will be refurbished first, and will have the new city branding on it.