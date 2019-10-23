A 442 Squadron Search and Rescue CC-115 Buffalo transport aircraft flies over a heavily forested area of British Columbia. (Photo by 9 Wing Imaging, Corporal Miranda Langguth)

Residents in the Chilcotin might be able to catch a glimpse of an aircraft that can take off and land even on the most rugged terrain and in areas as short as a soccer field according to the Royal Canadian Air Force.

19 Wing Comox’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron will be holding night training in the Chilcotin range between Oct. 28 to 31 to maintain their night capabilities.

An additional backup day of Nov. 1 will be added to the training schedule should there be inclement weather.

“During this nocturnal training, members of the public may observe a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft in the area, illumination flares being dropped in the sky, and search and rescue technicians (SAR techs) parachuting to the ground,” said Lieutenant Alexandra Hejduk, 19 Wing Comox Public Affairs Officer.

“This training is integral to being able to conduct night land rescues, which the squadron is called upon to conduct periodically.”

The Canadian Air Force says the primary role of 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron is the provision of aviation resources in support of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Victoria.