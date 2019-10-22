Two renewals of Airport Leases for an aircraft hangar at the Williams Lake Regional Aiport have been approved.

City Council supported two recommendations at Tuesday’s regular council meeting to renew the leases effective September 1, 2019, for Canadian Helicopter Ltd. and Hytest Timber Ltd.

Canadian Helicopters Ltd. will pay an annual fee of $3,455.88 in a two-year term, with Hytest Timber paying an annual fee of $2,695.14 over a ten-year term and the option to renew for a further five years.

Both leases are subject to an annual Cost of Living adjustment based on the BC Consumer Price Index.

Mayor Walt Cobb said while the fees appear low in his mind, they are comparable to that of other regional airports within the area.

“They’re just basically leasing all land,” Cobb said. “They put up the buildings and whatnot, so it is comparable with other communities.”