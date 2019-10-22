A recovery and resilience-building Community Liaison Program was launched today by the Cariboo Regional District.

It’s a regional emergency preparedness communication program to bring local knowledge into the CRD’s emergency operations and to bring emergency preparedness into the rural remote communities.

“The areas of priority to start out will be areas with the most complex communication challenges”, said

Stephanie Masun, Community Liason Coordinator, “Those areas without internet, or cell service to help bring preparedness information into those communities”.

CRD residents indicated these areas needed improvement in the CRD’s 2017 Wildfire Community Consultations and the program builds on the learnings from those meetings which Masun attended and the subsequent report.

The main outcome of the program will be to build a network to support emergency communications at a local level, promote emergency preparedness to facilitate timely incident reporting and build capacity for community-informed recovery planning.

Masun will have an information table set up at this (Tuesday) afternoons CRD Information Fair at the Cariboo Memorial Complex in Williams Lake from 4:30 to 7.

The Community Liaison program is funded by the Canadian Red Cross through their Community Partnership Program, BC Fires 2017.