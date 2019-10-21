Justin Trudeau will retain his position as Prime Minister of Canada following the 2019 Federal Election.

The Liberals managed to sneak away with a minority government, earning 156 of 338 seats.

Conservatives took 122 of the seats. However, the popular vote went in favor of the Conservatives with over 200,000 votes than the Liberals.

The Bloc Quebecois won the third most seats in the Election, earning 32 while the NDP landed 24.

Three seats went Green and Jody Wilson-Raybould earned the lone Independent seat, earning 32.2 percent of the votes in Vancouver Granville.

170 seats would have been needed in order to hold a majority government.

Following up an election in 2015 that saw 68.5 percent of voter turnout (17,559,353 out of 25,638,379), which was the highest since 1993, overall voting numbers saw a drop in 2019 with 64.72 percent of registered voters casting their ballot (17,556,827 out of 27,126,166).

(Files from Ethan Ready with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)