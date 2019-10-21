Todd Doherty addresses the crowd at the Conservative Party in Prince George following his landslide victory. (Cole Kelly, MyPGNow.com staff)

Conservative Todd Doherty has been re-elected as MP for Cariboo-Prince George.

Doherty retained his seat on Parliament Hill after winning the riding with over 50 percent of the votes Monday evening.

In an emotional start to his acceptance speech, Doherty said, ”Representing this riding has been the greatest honor I have ever had.”

He had words for Liberal leader Justin Trudeau saying to his supporters that “We are not only going to take him on, we are going to kick his ass.”

Doherty added that the six weeks spent in the campaign were some of the worst he’s ever seen.

“People on social media are ugly, it’s been ugly for our family. The stuff that my wife and my kids, my daughters predominantly, have had to endure is uncalled for. Furthermore, I don’t think that any candidate should be attacked for anything, I think we put our names forward, our families don’t. I think people always need to be cognizant that there is a person behind the title or the campaign,” he said.

“People have the right to question, but we have the right to be respected as well.”

Running against Doherty for the second time and once again the runner-up was Liberal Tracy Calogheros who shared her frustration on being unable to claim a seat that has been primarily Conservative.

“It’s frustrating that we can’t consolidate that progressive voice because I really do think that the apathy and the frustration you hear and what I heard on the doorsteps of people is that they don’t feel they are being represented and they don’t feel that their voice is being heard.”

When asked if she plans to run a third time, Calogheros states that’s still up in the air.

“It’s too early to tell what I will do a third time around,” she said. “I have a job that I love at the Exploration Place and I am lucky that way because not all of the other candidates in the country are going to have that same option.”

Here are the results from the 43rd General Election for Cariboo – Prince George:

Todd Doherty – Conservative Party of Canada: 28,564

Tracy Calogheros – Liberal Party of Canada: 10,788

Heather Sapergia – New Democratic Party: 8,321

Mackenzie Kerr – Green Party of Canada: 4,920

Jing Lin Yang – People’s Party of Canada : 1,184