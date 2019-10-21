The polls have now closed for the 2019 federal election, and the Conservative candidates appear to be leading by a significant margin in both the Cariboo-Prince George and Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo ridings.

As of 8:35 pm incumbent, Todd Doherty is leading the polls by 49.3%.

Incumbent for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, Cathy McLeod is also leading the polls by 42.7%.

A Liberal minority government is being projected.

MyCaribooNow will be providing updates as results continue to come in.