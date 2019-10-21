More details on the single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend were given by Police earlier today (Monday).

On Saturday, October 19th at 3:38 AM, Williams Lake RCMP, and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 approximately 15 kilometers west of Williams Lake.

North District Media Relations, Corporal Madonna Saunderson, said a GMC pickup had left the roadway and rolled onto its roof.

One female was pronounced deceased at the scene, four other occupants were taken to hospital with injuries that have been described as serious to critical.

Saunderson said the investigation continues however police believe alcohol may be involved.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.