An online budget consultation tool was recently launched by the City of Williams Lake.

It will allow residents to review the revenues that the City is currently budgeted to collect and the expenditures that are planned for services and programs in the community in 2020.

Corporate Engagement Officer Guillermo Angel said its another way the City of Williams Lake is taking advantage of the use of technology to involve residents in decision making.

“We’re looking to become a lot more accessible to the general public at whole. We understand that technology is one of the main ways that we can provide services to the residents in terms of accessibility and really give them input into the daily ongoings of the City.”

Angel added “You’re able to provide input directly into some of the key aspect of how the City spends money and also how the City receives money so items that will affect both the City’s revenues and expenditures at the end of the day will affect the way that the City is able to provide services to you as a resident”.

The feedback collected will be provided directly to Council for consideration and can be found on the City of Williams Lake’s website.