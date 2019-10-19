For the second year, 100 Mile RCMP and Central Cariboo traffic services conducted a lockdown drill at the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary school October 17. The drills allow police to practice Immediate action Rapid Deployment techniques. RCMP did not use or display any weapons during the drill, which lasted about 25 minutes.

Staff Sgt Svend Nielsen said the drills went very well, and they had a number of members involved in practicing the drills and performing safety checks while in the school.

Nielsen says the scenarios were made more realistic by the presence of school board personnel in the school. He said they will continue to engage with Principal Geoff Butcher regarding plans for future practices, which may include adding an element of noise (an air horn, for example) in order to improve the training aspect for the RCMP during the drill. Parents will receive notification from the school when these events are planned.

100 Mile House RCMP appreciates the cooperation of the administration, staff and students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary during the drill. If you have any questions regarding the drill, please contact the 100 Mile Detachment for more information.