Democracy will be on full display today as Cariboo residents head to the polls in the general federal election.

The polls will be open until seven o’clock tonight.

Lorraine Grant, the Chief Electoral Officer for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, says you will need some ID in order to vote…

“That would be either a piece of government issued ID with both their name and current address, and if they don’t have that they would be required to have two pieces of ID, both with their name but one of them needing to have their current address.”

Unlike provincial elections, Grant says you must vote at your designated station…

“The voter information card lets you know which electoral district you are in and where you would go to vote on election day. If you aren’t sure and you don’t have a card, then all you need to do is go onto the Elections Canada website and put in your postal code and it will let you know where the specific place that you need to go to vote.”

There are numerous places to vote in both ridings.

A lot of Cariboo residents have already voted.

Numbers released by Elections Canada show that 19,006 people have cast a ballot in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, which is up from 14,224 in 2015.

12,380 people have already voted in the Cariboo-Prince George riding, up from 9,891.

Quesnel voting stations:

-Barlow Creek Elementary School, Bouchie Lake Recreation Hall, Correlieu Secondary School, Dragon Lake Elementary School, Kersley Community Association in the meeting room, The Lodge, Nazko Community Centre, Royal Canadian Legion, the Community Centre in Wells and the West Fraser Fire Hall.

Williams Lake voting stations:

-150 Mile House Community Hall, the Alexis Creek Community Hall, Anahim Lake Elementary/Junior Secondary School, Big Lake Community Hall, Chilcotin Road Elementary School, Dog Creek gym, Elks Hall, Esketemc Community gym in Alkali Lake, Horsefly Community Hall, Likely Community Hall, Marie Sharpe Elementary School, McLeese Lake Community Hall, Miocene Hall, Mountview Elementary School, Nemiah Valley Elementary/Junior School, the Plummer residence in the Big Creek area, the Alexis Creek Band Office, the Senior Citizens Activity Centre, Tatla Lake Community Hall, the Toosey Indian Band Office, Wildwood Volunteer Fire Hall and the Yunesit’in Government Band Office

100 Mile House and area voting stations:

-100 Mile Community Hall, 108 Community Centre, 70 Mile Hall, Forest Grove Community Hall, Canim Lake Band Administration Building, Clinton Memorial Hall, Edward Billy Centre at Canoe Creek, Interlakes Community Centre, Lac La Hache Pioneer Centre, Lone Butte Hall, and Loon Lake Hall.