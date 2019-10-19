Residents in Williams Lake have noticed some construction work going on outside City Hall.

To explain what’s being done is Corporate Engagement Officer Guillermo Angel.

“BC Hydro is expanding their electric vehicle chargers, they have already done some similar projects, so Williams Lake is the newest one and they just got started on Monday and they’ve been working this week to get things going.”

Funding for the project is being provided through a grant program.

“Most stations cost about $150,000 and I believe it’s split between the Federal Government and Provincial Government”, Angel said, “About $50,000 from the Federal, $25,000 from the Province and then the remaining $75,000 will be from BC Hydro directly.”

Angel said Williams Lake was a natural point of progression as motorists move through the Cariboo so BC Hydro wanted to put their infrastructure where it would be best utilized by the public.

The estimated completion time for the station’s usability is early to mid-November.

When it is in use, it will allow two vehicles to charge at the same time.