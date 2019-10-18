A former NHL goaltender will be making a stop in Williams Lake this coming Wednesday.

Crystal Wells, Program Manager for the Wellness Team at Denisiqi Services Society explains the reason behind Clint Malarchuck’s visit

“He’s up here to do a presentation to both youth and adults, and the presentation is regarding some mental health issues he struggled with as well as some of his career highlights and how he kinda got through that career with some of the struggles he had.”

Clint Malarchuk played from 1981 to 1996 and has written a book detailing his struggles with high anxiety, depression, and OCD.

It was because of the book that got the ball rolling to have him visit the Lake City next week.

“One of our staff members had read his book as well as one of our partnering agencies at the Cariboo Friendship Centre, one of their members read it as well,” Wells said, “And they got to talking and just thought it was such an inspirational story that they would like to have him come up if possible so they started to work on that together.”

Wells says four organizations, Denisiqi Services Society, Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society, Cariboo Friendship Centre and the Tshilqot’in National Government, worked together to arrange for this visit to be possible.