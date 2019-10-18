Conservatives and Liberals separated by one-tenth a point in recent polls

Which party Canadians plan on voting for doesn’t seem to reflect who they want to as the next Prime Minister. According to the latest Nanos Research poll Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is preferred with 31 per cent of Canadians saying they want him back in office. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in second at 26 per cent and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is third at 19. Meanwhile, Party support has the Conservatives at 31.6 per cent support and the Liberals just one-tenth of a point below. The NDP is at 19 per cent.

Kenney won’t speak with Thunberg while she’s in Edmonton

The world’s most popular anti-climate change activist is in Alberta. Crowds filled the streets of Edmonton to hear Gretta Thunberg speak at a rally for the environment. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who has opposing views on climate change, said he had no plans to meet with the 16-year-old.

Graphic video shows animal abuse in German Laboratory

A secretly recorded video has a German laboratory under investigation for its treatment of animals. The video is quite graphic, showing dogs lying motionless in what appears to be bloody cages. It also shows monkeys being handled quite roughly by technicians. It is alleged the animals are receiving toxicity testing for pharmaceutical companies.

33K bottles of baby powder recalled due to positive asbestos tests

A popular baby powder is being recalled after trace amounts of asbestos was found in a batch. Johnson and Johnson pulled the over 30,000 bottles from shelves that were distributed last year. The company is checking when exactly the product was shipped. Recent tests of the baby powder showed no traces of asbestos.