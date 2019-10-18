100 Mile RCMP report that they have received several calls regarding suspicious salespeople in the 100 Mile House and surrounding areas. Similar calls were reported in Williams Lake earlier this week.

A male and a female suspect have been attending homes, offering to install high-efficiency furnace systems. Some victims have provided banking information, expecting later delivery. 100 Mile RCMP are advising the public to exercise diligence and be cautious when it comes to door to door salespeople. If you believe their methods to be questionable, do not let them into your home or give them any personal or financial information.

Police say if you believe you have been victimized by this or any other scam, contact the Canadian anti-fraud center at 1-888-495-8501,