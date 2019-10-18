The new guide is thanks to a young lady who just came to Canada from the Philippines in January of 2017.

Christine Bonenfant works out of of Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes’ office.

She says the idea of making the guide came from the women she has met at her work, who then became friends, making the project personal to her…

“At some point of their life they were vulnerable and seeking for help, so I was thinking that maybe we can have this kind of tool that women can have in case they were in trouble and needed immediate help. This resource guide book is a list of our agencies here in Quesnel that are specific for women, specific for their needs and I also included updated contact numbers, contact information so it would be more accurate information for women in our community.”

Bonenfant says it is available at the MLA’s office…

“We can distribute it digitally or electronically, and we can also print it for people who want them and need them. They can also come to our office here, at the MLA North Cariboo and we can print them a copy.”

Bonenfant says a number of women contact their office looking for help…

“Working here has made me open my eyes to a lot of realities and the issues, the real issues of what is going on in our community. Not just being a part of it, but making change for all of us, for everyone.”

Bonefant would like to thank all of the agencies that provided information and provide much needed support for women in the community.