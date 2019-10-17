In late September Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at the 7-11 and have not been able to identify the suspect.

The male suspect is described as being 18 to 25 years old, wearing black jogging pants, a black hoodie with white writing on both arms and a large white design on the chest.

No one was injured in the incident.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.

Williams Lake RCMP has no further details to release at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.